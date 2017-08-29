A look inside HGTV’s Urban Oasis home in Knoxville

Related Coverage Knoxville is the location of HGTV house giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HGTV’s Urban Oasis home in Knoxville is finished and almost ready to be given away.

In the heart of North Knoxville in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood the 1,850 square foot, three bedroom, two bathroom home has undergone quite a transformation.

“We are in a craftsman, and the whole idea is that we preserved the architectural integrity of the house,” said HGTV interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn.

The 1925 bungalow was actually a duplex when HGTV picked it up. Walls came down and rooms were transformed, giving it an open living concept.

“We just took it back down to the basics. That’s my job, and then Brian Patrick Flynn comes in with all these colors and decorations and I just really love this house,” said project manager Scott Branscom.

HGTV describes the home as casual modernist with artistic style adding the clever use of space makes it practical for the modern-day family. With the kitchen considered the heart of many homes, Flynn wanted to give this one a unique feel.

“Since HGTV lovers in general are huge fans of the farmhouse style, I wanted to make sure there was elements of farmhouse here even though we’re not out in a rural setting, so the kitchen is best described as kind of a mix of farmhouse and the traditional take on craftsman,” he said.

The outdoor space is landscaped around a large screened-in porch, a freestanding garage turned “fun space” and a fire pit.

“This is completely screened in and it’s really made for any massive UT lover to come out here and spend a lot of time watching television,” Flynn said of the screened in porch.

Quite possibly the best part about the house is that starting October 2 you can enter to win it, and somebody will get the house and $50,000.

The architecture firm behind the project, Open Door Architecture, is run by Sara and Sean Martin who happen to live in the same neighborhood.

“When we got the call about this we were like oh my gosh that is the perfect project,” Sara Martin said. “In this house they got to do it all just bam, bam, bam, and so it was really cool especially living so close to be able to see that firsthand.”

Seeing the house transformed into anyone’s dream home has been satisfying to all involved

“I think I kind of have the best job in the world. I can’t complain,” Flynn said.