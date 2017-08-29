6 arrested at Maryville home during heroin sting

MARYVILLE (WATE) — An investigation by the Fifth Judicial Task Force yielded multiple arrests at a home where the sheriff’s office says heroin was being sold.

The arrests were made during the execution of a search warrant at 914 Mynders Avenue. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team also took part in the investigation.

Jeffrey Ronald Paterson, 58, and Kristi Danielle Brown, 36, who lived at the home where charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and possession of heroin with the intent to sell. Patterson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Nmn Johnson, 31, and Spencer Danarrd McDaneil, 35, of Birmingham Alabama were also charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell. Two other people, Donald Ricky Smith and Kenneth Jeffrey Patterson were cited. Smith was cited possession of drug paraphernalia and Patterson was cited for simple possession of marijuana.

“We are committed to keeping Blount County a safe place to live and raise a family. We are aggressively fighting the Heroin problem that has affected so many families,” said Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, and Maryville Police Department.