1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Middle Tennessee plane crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died Tuesday night in a plane crash at the Portland Municipal Airport in Portland, Tennessee.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the facility on Airport Road, just off Highway 52 West.

At least one other person was seriously injured, according to Chief Anthony Heavner with the Portland Police Department. Neither of the victims’ identities was immediately known.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.

Further details weren’t released. An investigation is ongoing.