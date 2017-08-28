Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Related Coverage American Red Cross: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Harvey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several organizations and volunteers are reaching out from East Tennessee to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Here are some of the ways you can help.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is mobilizing trained volunteers and relief supplies. Monetary donations are being accepted online, by phone 1-800-RED CROSS or you can text “Harvey” to the number “90999.”

If you are interested in becoming a volutneer, the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a two-day boot camp Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with American Red Cross, call 865-584-2999 or email Kendra Taylor at kendra.taylor@redcross.org

The Salvation Army

The East Tennessee chapter of The Salvation Army is on standby preparing to deploy volunteers as needed. They are accepting monetary donations online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also text “STORM” to “51555.”

Medic Regional Blood Center

Medic Regional Blood Center is sending units of blood to the Houston area as needed. If you would like to donate blood go to medicblood.org to find the location near you. You can also call 865-524-3074 for more information.

Remote Area Medical

Remote Area Medical is asking for support with relief efforts and signing up to be a volunteer. RAM Headquarters will open as a drop-off site for disaster relief donations.

RAM is searching for physicians, nurses, EMT’s, paramedics, veterinarians, truck drivers, general support, and volunteers with flat bottom boats who are ready to do heavy lifting.

If you wish to volunteer contact the volunteer team at volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

If you cannot volunteer but would like to donate to our efforts, RAM is now accepting the following, high demand, supplies for families who have been affected by the hurricane and floods:

PLEASE NO CLOTHING ITEMS AT THIS TIME

Plastic Totes

Bleach

Flashlights / Batteries

Mops/ Brooms/Shovels

Baby Diapers

Water

Gatorade

Dog food

Cat food

Hygiene Products

Items can be sent or dropped off at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. in Rockford.

Greater Houston Community Foundation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner created a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to help victims. The fund will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. Donations can be submitted a variety of ways. For more information, visit the fund’s website.