Video released, taken by Sevierville firefighter during wildfires

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department on Monday shared more video from the wildfires last November shot by a Sevierville firefighter.

Four of the five clips were shot during the height of the fires, while the fifth was shot later on, showing some of the aftermath.

The wildfires on November 28, 2016, left 14 people dead and caused more than a billion dollars in damage.

The Sevierville Police Department released in July some of the first public records following the fires. Agencies told WATE 6 On Your Side for months they could not give out any information because of the criminal investigation into the two teens. Those charges were dropped.

 

