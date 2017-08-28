Maryville College women’s basketball player killed in car crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Brittany Johnson (source: Maryville College)

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville College women’s basketball player was killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday morning in Bradley County.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Brittany Johnson, 21, was going southbound on Interstate 75 around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 30 when she ran off the road, went over the shoulder and into the grass. The car went about 150 feet, hit a chain link fence and several trees. It then went airborne and hit the westbound lane of Hooper Gap Road. The vehicle ended up in the eastbound lane facing north.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The report says she was not wearing a seat belt and it may have saved her life. The cause of the crash is not known. Drug and alcohol tests ares still pending.

The Maryville Daily Times reports Johnson was a Louisville, Tennessee, native and was a junior guard at Maryville College. She previously played at William Blount High School.

