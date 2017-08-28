Knoxville-based Priority Ambulance helping with disaster relief in Texas

Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Priority Ambulance vehicles and staff went to Texas after being activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The crew is helping evacuate patients from medical facilities.

“In emergency situations, quick response and teamwork is critical,” said Priority Ambulance CEO Bryan Gibson. “In preparation for Hurricane Harvey, our teams across the country have stepped to provide vehicles, medical personnel and other resources to assist our neighbors in Texas with the evacuation of local medical facilities. We will support these communities as long as our resources are needed and assist with treating hurricane victims and returning relocated patients home when the danger has passed.”

Related: Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims