Katrina survivor in Knoxville worried about family in Houston

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Trillions of gallons of water overtook Texas after Hurricane Harvey swept the coast. These heartbreaking images from Harvey brought back painful memories of another disaster 12 years ago almost to the day, Hurricane Katrina.

The anniversary of that disaster is Tuesday. Angela Banks in Knoxville is a survivor. She understood what victims in Texas are going through. Some of those in Houston include her her nephew and cousin. They also survived Katrina.

“You know, I just wish I could be there and help them,” said Banks.

She said water surrounds her family’s home and there is no way in or out. She said they are staying put.

“Getting my family through this is our fate and our trust in God,” she said.

Banks said the scars from Katrina are still fresh. Her mom got chilling flashbacks after seeing some of the video coming out of Texas.

“She woke up crying and I said what’s wrong mother and she said I keep seeing water,” Banks said.

She hopes people can evacuate from Houston as quickly as possible because she knew how deadly it can be to stick it out.

“Learn from Katrina because this is real,” said Banks.

Banks has been able to get in touch with family in Houston. She said they are doing okay. Right now, there is not much water in their area of town.

Hurricane Harvey dropped 25 inches of rain on Houston in only 36 hours. More is expected to come during the next few days.