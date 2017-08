Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The flood waters of Harvey have left many Houston residents stranded or without a home.

Google’s Crisis Response Team has created a map detailing the areas that are under a warning or an advisor.

Also, the map shows where residents can find the closest shelter or if a shelter is at-capacity.

Related: Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims