Deputies look for Knox County man missing nearly a week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kenneth Wayne Fox, 51, was last seen at Tindell’s, 7751 Norris Freeway, around noon last Tuesday.

He is described as a white male around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing an LSW grey T-shirt with a circle design, black gym shorts with red and white stripes down the sides, and red high-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2243.