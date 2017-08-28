Demonstration to be held against outsourcing at University of Tennessee

Related Coverage UT facilities employees hold silent protest during trustees meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the University of Tennessee faculty, staff and student body will be demonstrating against outsourcing.

The topic has been a discussion point for the UT community for the past few years concerning ways to save money.

The United Campus Workers is organizing the demonstration which will be held on the school’s campus Monday.

Campus faith leaders and State Representative Rick Staples are among the many expected to attend.

“Representatives of the Haslam administration are currently campaigning to pressure campus decision makers across Tennessee to “opt-in”–and outsource as many as ten thousand facilities jobs, including hundreds in Knoxville alone,” stated UCW Organizer Melanie Brown. “. But the plan continues to face intense opposition from a wide coalition of stakeholders who fear that privatization will result in job loss, loss of oversight and accountability, reduced services, and negative consequences for local businesses which provide services to campuses.”

This will not be the first demonstration against outsourcing at the university. In June, a small group of employees stood in silent protest. They held signs reading “Facilities = Family” and “Vols Source Local.”

