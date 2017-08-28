Country star Chris Young pledges to donate $100,000 for disaster relief

Country music singer Chris Young performs on stage as an opening act for Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 in Bristow, Va. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star Chris Young announced he will be donating money to help the people of Texas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The singer has a house in Texas that he believes may have been destroyed by the storm.

“I have family and friends there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” said Young in a video posted on Twitter.

Young says he is worried about the people still in the Houston area. The singer is pledging to donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross through a GoFundMe account.

“I love you guys and every little bit helps,” said Young. “In times like these you turn to your friends to help those in need and that is exactly what I am doing.

 

