Country star Chris Young pledges to donate $100,000 for disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star Chris Young announced he will be donating money to help the people of Texas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The singer has a house in Texas that he believes may have been destroyed by the storm.

“I have family and friends there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” said Young in a video posted on Twitter.

Young says he is worried about the people still in the Houston area. The singer is pledging to donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross through a GoFundMe account.

How to Help: Operation Helping Hand

“I love you guys and every little bit helps,” said Young. “In times like these you turn to your friends to help those in need and that is exactly what I am doing.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017