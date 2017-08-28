Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee taking part in 2 events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The cancer support community is doing its part in helping everyone understand the impacts of cancer. Two upcoming events aim to help you and your family learn more about cancer and get free health screenings.

Melanoma Program featuring Daniel Ibach, MD, a surgical oncologist, is Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Cancer Support Community, 2230 Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville. Ibach will talk about signs and symptoms, current treatment and new drugs that are being researched.

People can learn more about cancer and get free health screenings at the East Towne Fair at Knoxville Center Mall on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cancer Support Community and Beck Cultural Exchange, along with hospitals, medical practices and other nonprofits joined together to host the fair featuring free health screenings, health education, classes, demonstrations, children’s activities and more.