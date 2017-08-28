2 Kentucky inmates escape from Bell County Forestry Camp

PINEVILLE, KY (WATE) – Two Kentucky inmates escaped Sunday night from a minimum-security prison in Bell County, Kentucky.

Around 6:15 p.m. Jason Norris and Anthony Drury escaped from Bell County Forestry Camp.

Norris was serving a 50-year sentence out of Cumberland and Adair counties for robbery, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, forgery, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Norris is described as 6’2″ and weighs 180 pounds. Norris has red-auburn hair.

Drury was serving a 20-year sentence out of Lincoln County for wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, and receiving stolen property. Drury is described as 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds. He also has red hair with blue eyes.

Kentucky State Police have been contacted and anyone with information should contact Post 10, 606-573-3131