Rural Metro Fire Department personnel deployed to Texas

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Personnel with the Rural Metro Fire Department were deployed Sunday afternoon to Texas to help with the affected areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

They departed from the Knoxville/East Tennessee Operations center for AMR, driving 10 fully stocked ambulances to the affected areas.

The 10 firefighters deployed volunteered for this assignment and will be paid for their time away from home as they help those in need.

These firefighters are trained paramedics and EMTs, but also hold credentials required by FEMA to assist in national disasters.

More than 300 AMR employees and 130 vehicles have been deployed to the affected areas and are currently providing service to the stricken communities. At this time, AMR, and their partners at Rural Metro Fire Department, are building plans for additional resources, personnel and equipment as the events unfold.

“Thousands of EVHC/AMR employees, caregivers and support staff live in this area and have been, or will be impacted by the devastation. They are especially in our hearts and on our minds during this time,” said Ted Van Horne, President and CEO of AMR Corp.

The firefighters will return to Knoxville on Tuesday.