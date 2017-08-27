Lawmakers to study if marijuana should be legalized in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State lawmakers have announced they will research if Tennessee should legalize marijuana.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State House Speaker Beth Harwell wrote a letter announcing their decision to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the issue.

The committee will study, evaluate, analyze and undertake a comprehensive review to determine if medical marijuana is in the best interest of the state.

Ten lawmakers will serve on the committee, including Senator Steve Dickerson of Nashville and Representative Sheila Butt of Maury County.