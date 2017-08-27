Hundreds ride in memory of fallen Maryville Police Office

MARYVILLE (WATE)- Friday August 25, 2017 marked the one year anniversary of the death of Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats.

“It was devastating,” said Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp. “You know, things like that we don’t ever expect to happen in our community. We are a beautiful community and have a lot of support, as you can tell from what you see now in our community, but we do know that bad things happen to good people every day.”

Sunday more than 700 hundred people gathered to honor Officer Moates with a motorcycle ride and car show at the Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville.

“We come out today to support our fallen brother and his family and show our love,” said one rider. “Even though he has passed on, he’s still family.”

Volunteer Defenders LEMC put on the event to keep Officer Moats memory and legacy alive.

“Our number one goal out of this whole thing was to make sure his kids knew we remembered their father, said Nathan Way with the organization.”

Chief Crisp says one of the most memorable characteristics Officer Moats had was his love for his kids.

“He was a very devoted father,” said Chief Moats. “He worshipped his three children, talked about the all the time and you saw them in the police station on a number of occasions as he would be taking care of those children.”

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will go towards the Officer Moats Children’s Fund.

Moats’ family has also setup a foundation in his name. For more information visit the foundation’s website.