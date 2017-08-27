Gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd makes campaign stop in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd continues his 537.3 mile run, as part of his “#RunWithRandy” campaign. Boyd’s stop Sunday was in Knoxville.

His 12-mile run went through notable Knoxville Landmarks including Zoo Knoxville, the Old City, University of Tennessee and Tyson Park.

Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, served in Governor Bill Haslam’s cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and was the architect of the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to college.

“I don’t think there’s going to be day more fun than today. We started with Zoo Knoxville. They had a great reception for us, lots of animals. Then we get to stop by my wife’s place here at the Old City, Boyd’s Jig and Reel. We’re going to run to UT now and run around the track. The most important part, we’ve got lots of friends running with us,” said Boyd.

Boyd is also the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, headquartered in Knoxville.