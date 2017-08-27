Family of Loudon County fatal crash victim remembers thirteen-year-old daughter

BENTON (WATE)- A phone call no parent, or family, ever wants to get, that their child has been hurt.

“I so wish my baby came home, I wish she never go to go.” said Ruby Anne Miller.

Miller’s daughter, Destiny Vires, 13, was one of four victims in a fatal crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County.

The report says Darrell Brewer, 34, of Maryville was driving a GMC van just after 7 Saturday night when he crossed over the yellow line and crashed head on into a Nissan Altima — killing Brewer, Vires, of Benton, Winnie Burris, 39, of Old Fort, and Riley Burris, 13, of Old Fort. Mitchell Armour, 43, was injured in the crash.

“A little more time went by, we contacted the person’s mother that she was with. She said she couldn’t get a hold of her. Then I started to get kind of worried, I walked up the driveway to wait for her, just hoping. When I got back she said the family was from Polk County…” said Jacob Miller, Destiny’s step-father.

Destiny was on her way home, to Benton, after her first trip to Dollywood. Her mother, Ruby Anne, says her daughter was celebrating reaching advanced placement at school.

“As the Christian and love based person she was and how she loved to help everybody. She represented love. She’s all goodness. You could be having the worst day and she would brighten you up.” said Ruby Anne.

Her mother says Destiny wanted to go to Yale, become a lawyer, and then — President of the United States. She says she cherishes Destiny’s 5th Grade graduation photo.

Ruby Anne said, “She wanted everybody to go to heaven. I know that’s where my baby is. I know that, without a doubt.”