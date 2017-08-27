Dog adoption floors at YWAC closed for testing and cleaning

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The dog adoption floors at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village will be closed Sunday for comprehensive testing and cleaning of facilities.

The cat adoption floor at both locations will remain open. The closure serves as a precaution after one puppy and one dog at the shelter tested positive for parvovirus, both of which are being treated for the virus.

The veterinary staff at Young-Williams Animal Center is assessing risk factors as they conduct testing to determine next steps for dogs currently in the shelter, which may include a quarantine period for high-risk puppies and dogs.

“Young-Williams Animal Center is an open intake shelter, meaning we turn no animal away – regardless of illness, injury, abuse or neglect,” says Dr. Lisa Chassy, chief veterinarian at Young-Williams Animal Center. “Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease currently affecting dogs across our community, not just in our shelter. The incubation period for parvovirus is up to14 days, which means at times high-risk unvaccinated animals come into the shelter already ill with no apparent symptoms.

“In addition to vaccinating your own pets to minimize the spread of disease in our community, you can help us by adopting, spaying and neutering, volunteering, fostering or donating. Every effort helps the homeless animals of Knoxville and Knox County.”