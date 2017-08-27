American Red Cross: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Harvey

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The American Red Cross is preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey by mobilizing trained volunteers and relief supplies.

The East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a two day boot camp Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

There will be an overview of Disaster Cycle Services and attendees will become equipped to help in sheltering, client casework, damage assessment and disaster supply distribution.

The schedule will be as follows:

Tuesday, August 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Disaster Cycle Services: Overview

Shelter fundamentals

Client casework

Deployment fundamentals

Becoming a volunteer

Wednesday, August 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bulk distribution fundamentals

Disaster assessment fundamentals

Sheltering fundamentals

Deployment 101

Becoming a volunteer

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with American Red Cross, call 865-584-2999 or email Kendra Taylor at kendra.taylor@redcross.org