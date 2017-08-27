American Idol auditions held in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WATE) – Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? This could be your chance to find out.

Auditions are being held Sunday in Asheville, North Carolina. That’s a short drive from Knoxville for anyone interested in participating.

Registration begins at 7 Sunday morning at 68 Haywood Street.

The auditions are open to anyone who is interested in being on the ABC reboot of the hit show.

We’re told previous American Idol winner, Caleb Johnson will be there.

If you can’t make it today, or you don’t make the cut, there will be another audition opportunity August 30 in Louisville, KY.

