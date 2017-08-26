Texas mayor says Harvey devastated his city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Harvey (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community “right on the nose” and left “widespread devastation.”

Rockport Mayor Charles “C.J.” Wax told The Weather Channel on Saturday that some homes and businesses were heavily damaged or even completely destroyed. Schools were also damaged.

He says emergency response system for the city of about 10,000 people has been hampered by the loss of cellphone service and other forms of communication.

Harvey made landfall Friday evening as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a Category 1. The National Hurricane Center says the threat in coming days is sustained rains that could unleash “catastrophic” flooding.

The city of Victoria, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Rockport, had received more than 16 inches of rain by Saturday morning.

