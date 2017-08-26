Multiple reports: University of Tennessee MLB Darrin Kirkland, Jr. suffers knee injury

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Multiple reports say University of Tennessee middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr. sustained a knee injury during Friday’s practice.

The injury comes just a little over a week before the Vols’ first game. Kirkland will reportedly miss the Georgia Tech opener, and possibly much longer, depending on the severity of the injury.

A high-ankle sprain sidelined Kirkland for five games last season and limited his effectiveness for the remainder of the year.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to a team official, who had no comment on the injury.