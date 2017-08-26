Harvey drops to a Category 2, significant damage reported after making landfall

KXAN Published: Updated:
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Harvey has made landfall along the Texas coast. As of 3 a.m., Harvey has been downgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane.

As of 10 p.m. Harvey’s center of circulation crossed over San Jose Island, which is located between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, about 4 miles to the east of Rockport. The storm dropped to a Category 3 around 1 a.m.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans reports winds over 100 mph in the Rockport area with significant damage being reported in the city.

The storm is forecast to stall after moving inland, possibly creating catastrophic damage from wind, storm surge and flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Fayette counties. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays and Lee counties.

Flood Warnings have been issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette and Hays Counties ahead of anticipated.

Tornado Watch in Lee/Fayette County until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tornado Watch in Lee/Fayette County until 1 p.m. Saturday.

A Tornado Watch is also in place for Lee and Fayette County until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Because the storm center may remain southeast of Central Texas, heavy rain is expected in Central Texas this weekend, but the amounts are uncertain. There is a high probability flooding rainfall will occur.

The exact path of the storm is still developing, but if it stalls over land it could create issues, including 10″ to 30″ of rain in some locations, with less expected the farther north and west from Harvey. In the KXAN viewing area, the maximum amount of rain could be 20″ or more.

7-day rain forecast as of 7 p.m. 8/25.
7-day rain forecast as of 7 p.m. 8/25.

Here’s the Euro forecast.

Computer model #1 (GFS) shows one possible outcome of accumulated rainfall from Harvey through Wednesday next week as of 10 p.m. 8/25.

It is wise to pay close attention to the weather forecasts in the coming days. Forecasts will become more precise as the storm gets more organized. Stay with the First Warning Weather team through the weekend.

The weather will be terrible along the Texas coast this weekend. Some dangerous flooding could compound the impacts of the tropical system after it reaches the coast.

Central Texas impacts

Local impacts from the potential tropical storm or hurricane could begin as early as Friday evening and continue through the weekend, depending on the speed and track of the storm’s remnants. A small wobble in the track of the storm will have a significant impact on county-by-county rainfall totals, but anywhere from 1″ to 20″ of rain is possible, with the higher amounts east of I-35, and the lighter amounts in the Hill Country.

Flash Flood Watch as of Friday morning.

 

Tropical Storm Warning in effect as of Friday morning. The last time we had a Tropical Storm Warning anywhere in Central Texas was 2015, for Tropical Storm Bill in Fayette County.
RPM Forecast Rain totals as of 1am Saturday.
RPM Forecast Rain totals as of 1am Saturday.

 

There is a Hurricane Warning in effect for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda. And from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande there is both a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning. A Tropical Storm Warningis in effect for north of Matagorda to High Island. There is a Storm Surge Warningfrom Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande and from north of San Luis Pass to High Island Texas.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to peak in the Austin metro area by Saturday evening.

Forecast peak wind gusts in Central Texas from Harvey this weekend as of 10 p.m. 8/25.

Scattered showers and storms on the outer circulation of Harvey are already occurring in Central Texas, though significant rain and flooding should not occur before this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s