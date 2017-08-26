Harvey drops to a Category 2, significant damage reported after making landfall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Harvey has made landfall along the Texas coast. As of 3 a.m., Harvey has been downgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane.

As of 10 p.m. Harvey’s center of circulation crossed over San Jose Island, which is located between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, about 4 miles to the east of Rockport. The storm dropped to a Category 3 around 1 a.m.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans reports winds over 100 mph in the Rockport area with significant damage being reported in the city.

The storm is forecast to stall after moving inland, possibly creating catastrophic damage from wind, storm surge and flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Fayette counties. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays and Lee counties.

Flood Warnings have been issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette and Hays Counties ahead of anticipated.

A Tornado Watch is also in place for Lee and Fayette County until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Because the storm center may remain southeast of Central Texas, heavy rain is expected in Central Texas this weekend, but the amounts are uncertain. There is a high probability flooding rainfall will occur.

The exact path of the storm is still developing, but if it stalls over land it could create issues, including 10″ to 30″ of rain in some locations, with less expected the farther north and west from Harvey. In the KXAN viewing area, the maximum amount of rain could be 20″ or more.

Here’s the Euro forecast.

It is wise to pay close attention to the weather forecasts in the coming days. Forecasts will become more precise as the storm gets more organized. Stay with the First Warning Weather team through the weekend.

The weather will be terrible along the Texas coast this weekend. Some dangerous flooding could compound the impacts of the tropical system after it reaches the coast.

Central Texas impacts

Local impacts from the potential tropical storm or hurricane could begin as early as Friday evening and continue through the weekend, depending on the speed and track of the storm’s remnants. A small wobble in the track of the storm will have a significant impact on county-by-county rainfall totals, but anywhere from 1″ to 20″ of rain is possible, with the higher amounts east of I-35, and the lighter amounts in the Hill Country.

There is a Hurricane Warning in effect for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda. And from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande there is both a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning. A Tropical Storm Warningis in effect for north of Matagorda to High Island. There is a Storm Surge Warningfrom Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande and from north of San Luis Pass to High Island Texas.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to peak in the Austin metro area by Saturday evening.

Scattered showers and storms on the outer circulation of Harvey are already occurring in Central Texas, though significant rain and flooding should not occur before this weekend.