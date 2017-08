GREENBACK (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night on highway 411 in Loudon County.

THP confirmed a total of four fatalities in the crash.

The accident happening on hwy 411 south at cope road. The road is expected to be shut down for 1 to 2 hours.

They say the call came in just after 7 p.m.

The investigation will continue late into the night.

This is a breaking news story, Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details as they become available.