KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old long-haired Chihuahua named Audi.

The shelter says she’s a lap dog and is already about as big as she’s going to get. She likes being inside and outside and loves people.

For more information on Jude or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.