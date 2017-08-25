Things to do in East Tennessee | Aug. 25-27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From legos to cultural festivals, you won’t be bored this weekend!

Over the Edge

Ever wanted to repel down a building like Spider Man? Now’s your chance.

Participants will rappel down 12 stories of the Langley Building in Downtown Knoxville Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must raise at least $1,000 for The Restoration House of East Tennessee to rappel down the building. Details.

Germanfest

First Lutheran Church and School is hosting their annual Germanfest. The celebration features German food, craft beer, live music, children’s games and events.

The festival is from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cost for admission is $2. Details.

BrickUniverse Knoxville LEGO Fan Convention

Release your inner builder within at BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention. The event is Saturday and Sunday and includes hands-on LEGO attractions and activities.

Organizers say the event will have professional LEGO artists from around the world, building zones and LEGO merchants. It is also featuring a 20 feet long and 3 feet high Lego version of the Henley Street Bridge. Details.

Knoxville Asian Festival

From 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Knoxville’s Market Square, there will be authentic food vendors will be on hand serving traditional dishes from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Burma, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam. There will also be live music, traditional dance lessons, a cosplay competition and the chance to win a plane ticket to Japan. Details.

Officer Kenny Moats Benefit Ride

Volunteer Defenders LEMC is hosting a benefit ride for Officer Kenny Moats. Officer Moats was shot and killed in 2016 by a suspect while responding to a domestic abuse call.

The ride is Saturday, August 27 at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, located at 1820 West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Kick-stands go up at 1:30 p.m. Registration is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Details.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The classic movie is playing at the Tennessee Theatre Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. as part of their 19th annual “Summer Movie Magic” program. Details.

Kickstands Up For Kids

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Kingswood Home for Children will host the 2nd annual motorcycle benefit ride. “Kickstands Up for Kids,” a fundraiser to support our non-profit, private children’s home.

The police escorted ride will begin at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, TN and end in Bean Station on the beautiful campus of Kingswood Home for Children, at the bottom of Clinch Mountain. Details.