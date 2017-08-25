TENSE to host event helping Knoxville youth

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Teaching to Eliminate Negative Stereotypes through Education Summit will be held Saturday, August 26.

The event will host conversations between community organizations and youth on issues concerning the minority and impoverished communities. There will be workshops and discussions.

“The TENSE approach is unique in its embrace of the current culture,” said A.J. Donaldson, founder of the event. “We understand that in order to begin to close the cultural gap, we must first establish effective communication and rapport with the target population. Upon returning to their respective locations, the attendees will be able to showcase their new wealth of knowledge to their communities.”

Knoxville native Corey Hodge will speak at the event. He is an award-winning novelist and a graduate of Austin East High School. The summit will be at University of Tennessee’s Haslam Business Building from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a scholarship gala at the Relix Variety Theatre at 7 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit the TENSE’s website.