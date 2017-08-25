Repaving project to close lanes of Alcoa Highway Sunday morning

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A repaving project set for this weekend will cause some big headaches, especially if you use Alcoa Highway.

Southbound Alcoa Highway from Hall Road to Louisville Road, south of the airport, will be closed for a repair and repaving project that centers around a railroad crossing in the area. Crews will have just under 24 hours to complete the project, so hopefully there will be no problems for the Monday morning commute.

The closure runs from 8 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. To get around the closure, the Tennessee Department of Transportation recommends taking Hall Road south to Bessemer Street, which will hook you up with Louisville Road.