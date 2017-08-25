WASHINGTON (WATE) — The president responded to comments made by Tennessee Senator Bob Corker questioning his competence in the White House.

Senator Bob Corker slammed President Trump’s handling of the racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Virginia last week. He raised questions about the president’s stability and competence, demanding “radical changes” in the White House.

President Trump responded on Twitter Friday morning saying, “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ’18. Tennessee not happy!”

Despite Senator Corker’s refusal to say whether he’ll seek a third term. Up until last week, Corker has staying clear of criticism of the President.

“If I’m going be a respectable public official, it had to be spoken to,” Corker told Rotarians and Kiwanians a day after making the comments. “I’m an American first.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Corker’s statement about the president’s comment “a ridiculous and outrageous claim.”

After Corker made his comments, he did get some applause and support from the crowd he spoke to and from other lawmakers that are uneasy with Trump’s decisions. However, there are already indications that the populist wing of the Republican party in Tennessee — which includes the most ardent Trump supporters — don’t like his comments.

