Newborns in intensive care flown out of Hurricane Harvey’s path buffering

A children’s hospital in a South Texas coastal city is airlifting at least 10 critically ill, mostly premature infants to a North Texas children’s hospital as Hurricane Harvey closes in on the coast.

They began arriving Thursday on airplanes equipped with specialized medical equipment after they were evacuated ahead of the storm. Four planes each carried one or two newborns at a time, making several flights from Corpus Christi to Fort Worth.

Medical professionals worried that a hospital power outage on the Texas coast could shut down the machines the babies need to survive. The newborns, some weight less than a pound, will stay at the NICU at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

