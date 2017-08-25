Harvey strengthens to Category 2 Hurricane

HOUSTON (WATE) — Harvey intensifying overnight and heading for the Texas coast. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters upgrading Harvey to a Category 2 storm with another upgrade to category 3 likely today.

The hurricane with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Trent Magill says forecasters have labeled Harvey a “life-threatening storm” that posed a “grave risk” as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles inland.

Trent Magill says not only could Harvey cause some serious storm surge and wind damage, but it appears as though once making landfall it could stall out or meander across South Texas for several days potentially producing 20-30 inches of rain. The rainfall alone from Harvey would put this in the top 5 for more rainfall from a hurricane since record have been kept. This historical rainfall could cause a life-threatening flooding situation. Landfall is expected late Friday or early Saturday near Corpus Christi.

However, Trent Magill says the impact on East Tennessee weather is going to be minimal. Our rainfall associated with Harvey won’t arrive until late next week.

The main impact on Tennessee will likely be a boost in gas prices for drivers. Platforms and rigs are already being shut down in Texas in anticipation of the storm

A gallon of gas will cost between five and 15 cents more, according to Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, but prices should be back down by next week. The good news is that gas prices are currently low. On average, gas currently costs $2.31 per gallon in Knoxville, according to AAA.