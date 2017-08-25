Escaped Greene County inmate caught within hours

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate who walked away from a work detail Friday morning in Greene County was caught just hours later, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said inmate Victor Thompson was cutting grass near a shooting range used by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office when he walked away around 9:30 a.m.

Thompson was found around 11:30 a.m. in the Dulaney community, about a mile south of the range.

Hankins said Thompson told him he had received bad news from home and that’s why he left the work detail.

Thompson now faces an escape charge.