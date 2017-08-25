Crews trying to reach fire on English Mountain in Sevier County

ENGLISH MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews in Sevier County are trying to reach a fire somewhere in the English Mountain area of the county.

Dispatchers say three fire departments are attempting to reach the fire, but so far have not figured out where the flames are coming from or how to get to them. It is currently unknown if any homes or businesses are in danger at this time.

