KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department responded to a stabbing overnight Friday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Fountainbrook Apartments, located at 2720 Holbrook Drive. The stabbing happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a woman stabbed a man and another woman in the apartment. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said they are investigating.