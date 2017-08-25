2.5 magnitude earthquake reported in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Several people reported feeling or hearing an earthquake that struck Friday afternoon in West Knoxville.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported around 3:15 p.m. with an epicenter off Middlebrook Pike near Vanosdale Road, just north of West Town Mall.

More online: Did you feel it? Report it to USGS

An estimated 30,000 earthquakes are reported each year with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5.4 or less, according to research by Michigan Tech. They are often felt but cause little to no damage.