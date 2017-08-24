Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

WPRI staff Published:
Winning store (WPRI)

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) – After several months without a grand prize winner, the staggering Powerball jackpot of $758.7 million has a winner.

The lucky ticket was sold at Handy Variety convenience store at 97 Common Street in Watertown, Massachusetts. Only one winning ticket was sold, making it the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. Last year’s record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot was split between three winning tickets.

The winning number were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball was 4.

The $758.7 million prize can be claimed one of two ways. If the winner chooses the full amount, he or she will receive payments over the course of 29 years, receiving the full amount minus taxes. Most winners choose the cash option instead, taking a lesser amount in a lump sum. In this case, that would mean a check for $443.3 million.

