VIDEO: Louisiana liquor theft suspect stashes bottles in unlikely places

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) — A security camera captures a woman stealing several bottles of alcohol from a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The video, which was shared by the Shreveport Police Department, is making waves only due to the perpetrator’s blatant demeanor. A woman is seen stashing bottles of liquor in her purse, pants and even her bra.

Police says she got away with 18 bottles of liquor and only paid for one bottle. Several others are believed to be involved and are wanted for questioning.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video. Authorities are urging anyone with information about this crimes to contact the Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.