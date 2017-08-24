Toddler suffocated by weighted mattress on crib; Parents charged

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple was jailed Wednesday on charges they strapped a mattress to the top of their 2-year-old son’s crib to prevent him from crawling out, causing his suffocation death four months ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter charges in the April death of their 2-year-old son. They are also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of a child and several counts of conspiracy, among other charges.

Police allege the two used bungee cords and heavy bags of ice melt in an effort to keep him from getting out of his crib, but neither Dwyer nor Stash mentioned the ice melt or straps during initial interviews.

It was a few days after Eoin’s death that Stash’s 8-year-old son told detectives of the alleged practice, police said.