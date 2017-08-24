Ride honors fallen Maryville police officer

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Gone, but not forgotten.

Volunteer Defenders LEMC is hosting a benefit ride for Officer Kenny Moats. Officer Moats was shot and killed in 2016 by a suspect while responding to a domestic abuse call.

The ride is Saturday, August 27 at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, located at 1820 West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Kick-stands go up at 1:30 p.m. Registration is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The ride is free and open to all. Donations are accepted and encouraged. All proceeds from the ride will be donated into Moats’ children’s education trust fund.

The cruise/ride will last about an hour and a half. Riders will finish up at Smoky Mountain Harley for a silent auction, fund raising and a remembance ceremony. There will also be a car show organized by Foothills Cruise In.

T-shirts are also available for sale online through Sunday night.

The organizer of the ride, Volunteer Defenders LE/MC is a non-profit that was started in 2004. It is mainly made up of active and retired members of law enforcement, armed services, emergency services and public safety professionals, along with a select group of ciizens that possess high moral and ethical values. The Volunteer Chapter is located in Knoxville.