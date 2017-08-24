Public docks at Calhoun’s on Voluneer Landing closed until next year

Closure follows crash involving privately owned boat

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The public docks near Calhoun’s on the River on Volunteer Landing in Knoxville will be closed until next year for safety reasons after a crash involving a privately owned boat.

The section of docks will remain closed to boaters and pedestrians until repairs can be made. The Vol Navy docks to the west will remain open during football season.

The city had planned to make temporary repairs to the docks to shore them up before football season. The docks near Calhoun’s were built for the 1982 World’s Fair and city officials say they are at the end of their useful life. Those docks and the Vol Navy docks are scheduled for replacement early next year.

Knoxville City Council will vote at its meeting on Tuesday on whether to authorize Mayor Madeline Rogero’s office to accept a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for up to $350,000 to replace the docks.

