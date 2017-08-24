Maryville woman accused of trying to smother husband with pillow

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville woman was charged with attempted murder after investigators say she was caught trying to suffocate.

Maryville Polcie Chief Tony Crisp said a nurse caught Sheila Hardin trying to smother her 56-year-old husband with a pillow on Sunday. Chief Crips said Hardin’s husband was a patient at Blount Memorial Hospital at the time.

Hardin was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. Chief Crisp said she was in court Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.

She is being held on a $70,000 bond. If she makes bond, Chief Crisp said she is banned from having contact with her husband. The victim was also moved to a secure area of the hospital

Another hearing for the case is scheduled for October 3.