Knoxville man arrested for aggravated statutory rape

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was indicted Thursday on sex charges.

Michael A. Frank, 28, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis Unit. No other details of the case were released.

Frank is being held on $50,000 bond at the Knox County Detention Facility. He does not have a prior criminal history in Knox County.

