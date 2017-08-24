Jonaaron Jones, Volunteer Aerospace

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Jonaaron Jones, the owner of Volunteer Aerospace, is one of six East Tennessee startups competing to win up to $15,000 to grow their business as part of Innov865’s 2017 Startup Day pitch competition.

This year’s six competitors will pitch their businesses before a panel of investor judges on Thursday, September 21 at the U.S. Cellular Stage at The Bijou Theatre for the chance to win up to $15,000. Organizers say the competition will be bigger than ever with the addition of a second cash prize.

The Startup Day 2017 Judge’s Choice Prize presented by the Innov865 Alliance is worth $10,000 and the Startup Day 2017 Crowd Favorite Prize presented by SunTrust Bank is worth $5,000. Competitors will have an opportunity to win both prizes.

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to partner with Innov865 Week for a series called “The Elevator Sessions.” WATE 6 On Your Side decided to put each startup in the pitch competition to the test with a one minute elevator pitch. Learn about each startup and vote for your favorite.