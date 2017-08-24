I-640W blocked in Knoxville by aluminum coils that fell off tractor-trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One lane of traffic is being allowed to pass in the westbound lanes of Interstate 640 in Knoxville near Clinton Highway Thursday evening after some large aluminum coils fell off a tractor-trailer.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Knoxville Police Department sent a tweet saying they estimated the roadway would reopen by 6:45 p.m.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi says two rolls of aluminum, about 22,000 lbs. each, fell off the truck and partially unspooled.

More: Interactive traffic map

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts on your mobile device.