Highway 11 closed in Loudon County for gas leak

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Highway 11 is shut down going into Lenoir City at Dixie Lee Junction as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Lenoir City Utility Board (LCUB) says a Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crew struck a main gas line at Dixie Lee Junction, which is near the Knox-Loudon county line. Traffic is being rerouted until 7 or 8 a.m.

Drivers going from Knoxville to Lenoir city will be rerouted onto Highway 70. For those driving from Lenoir City to Knoxville, they are being rerouted onto Old Stage Route and then onto Kingston Pike.