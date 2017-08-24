Highway 11 closed in Loudon County for gas leak

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Highway 11 is shut down going into Lenoir City at Dixie Lee Junction as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Lenoir City Utility Board (LCUB) says a Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crew struck a main gas line at Dixie Lee Junction, which is near the Knox-Loudon county line. Traffic is being rerouted until 7 or 8 a.m.

Drivers going from Knoxville to Lenoir city will be rerouted onto Highway 70. For those driving from Lenoir City to Knoxville, they are being rerouted onto Old Stage Route and then onto Kingston Pike.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s