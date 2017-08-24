Dirty kitchen, ice cream machine at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Two local restaurant had low health inspection grades this week. Many of the violations were similar.

The critical “risk factors” found at the two low scoring restaurants are violations that could potentially lead to foodborne illness outbreaks if not corrected.

Dairy Queen, 11208 Kingston Pike — Grade: 78

In Farragut, the Dairy Queen scored a 78. That’s passing. A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

When management were asked about employee health rules, they couldn’t answer, but they’re required to know the five symptoms of employee illness. Also, when the inspector checked the soft serve machine, in which the ice cream is cooled, he writes, it had not been cleaned and sanitized properly.

The inspector watched the cook touch raw chicken, then ready to eat food without washing his hands in between. Raw chicken is filled with bacteria, so cooks are supposed to clean their hands immediately before handling any other food. He wasn’t wearing any gloves either.

The inspector writes that the ice cream cone holders were dirty and when he checked a food slicer, it had food on it.

Honeybee Coffee, 10716 Kingston Pike — Grade: 81

The next lowest grade is an 81 at Honeybee Coffee. Again that’s a passing grade but there were a number of violations. Here the inspector found that the cook was not aware of health rules that are supposed to be followed by state law.

When he checked, the dates on ready-to-eat food there were no date markings. If food is held over in the refrigerator for 24 hours, there must be a date mark and that food must be used within 7 days of that date to fight listeria. With no date marks, it’s a guessing game which isn’t allowed so you don’t get sick.

Honeybee Coffee will be re-inspected in a few weeks.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

There were no follow-up inspections at the top scoring restaurants.

Here are the best grades of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Gondolier Italian, 6951 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 100

Panda’s Chinese Restaurant, 4424 Western Avenue – Grade: 100

Steamboat, 2307 W. Emory – Grade: 100

Petro’s Chili & Chips, 631 E. Emory – Grade: 100

Domino’s Pizza, 2145 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Domino’s Pizza, 412 Merchants Drive – Grade: 100

Stefano’s Pizza, 1937 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

China jiang, 942 E. Emory Road – Grade: 99

Chintzy Rose Tea Room, 6600 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 99

Bonefish Grill, 11395 Parkside Drive – Grade: 99

Chili’s Grill, 11454 Parkside Drive – Grade: 98

Waffle House, 7102 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 98

Some great health inspection grades at busy restaurants that serve lots of people.