Was there lightning? TSSAA investigates claim Smith County coach didn’t stop game

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is investigating after reports a Smith County coach refused to stop a soccer match when lightning was nearby, so the team’s opponent forfeited the game for the students’ safety.

It was one game, but there are two very different accounts of what happened.

Bernard Childress, Executive director of the TSSAA, opened an investigation into last night’s soccer game between Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and Smith County High School Wednesday morning.

Childress said so far, he has spoken with one of two TSSAA officials who were at last night’s game to get their perspective on the situation.

“We are still in the process of getting written reports from them. The one that we talked to is saying that he didn’t hear anything, nor did he see anything,” said Childress.

That account of what happened lines up with Smith County’s stance that it did not believe students were in danger.

Mt. Juliet Christian argues they had a lightning detector and tried to stop the match because they heard thunder. They say their lightning detector registered lightning 1.6 miles away.

“Right now I am getting two conflicting stories and we have got to get to the bottom of what actually happened,” said Childress.

Officials from both sides sent News 2 statements about the incident.

Dr. Mike Lee, head of Mt. Juliet Christian, said, in part, “The decision our coaching staff made on Aug. 22 was in the best interest of MJCA students and families and we support that decision.”

Smith County’s Director of Schools Barry Smith says, in part, “I have investigated the incident involving the soccer game last night with Mt. Juliet Christian. After speaking with the principal and athletic director, I stand behind my coaches and administration.”

The director of the TSSAA said if a thunderstorm is close enough to strike your location with lightning, the teams are required to suspend play for 30 minutes and take shelter immediately.