UT College of Social Work awarded more than $391K to study barriers to veterinary care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee College of Social Work was awarded a grant for a nationwide study.

The $391,420 grant from Maddie’s Fund will go toward a study identifying barriers to veterinary care experienced by pet owners and veterinary services. The study will be the largest and most comprehensive of its kind in the United States.

“We’re really excited about this grant because there are so many pet parents out there who dearly love their pets, but don’t have access to a veterinarian due to their location, finances, or other factors,” said Shelia D’Arpino, veterinarian and director of research at Maddie’s Fund. “This project is going to develop strategies for improving access to veterinary care, which will lead to improving the health and welfare of millions of dogs and cats all over the United States.”

The Maddie’s Fund is a national foundation that hopes to promote the status and well-being of companion animals.

The university says at least 23 million pets live with families at or below the poverty line. There are many pets that live in financially struggling middle-class households that cannot afford veterinary care.

“Thanks to Maddie, this seminal work will be published and widely disseminated to help guide public policy,” said Access to Veterinary Care Coalition Chairperson Michael Blackwell. “Our hope is that veterinarians, animal welfare organizations, social services professionals, legislators, and community leaders will use this report as a tool to help improve access to veterinary care for pets currently without it.”